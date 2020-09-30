Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 30

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2020 2:54pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington recommended Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) as a buy. It is one of her long term holdings.

Stephen Weiss likes Visa Inc (NYSE: V). He thinks it should do well going forward.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU). He agrees with Bank of America's $390 price target for the stock.

Jon Najarian bought Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) during the show on Wednesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CODI + LULU)

Lululemon Has 'Outsized Growth Opportunities' Now And Later, Says Bullish BofA
Nike Just Did It
Why Athletic Apparel Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
ROCE Insights For Lululemon Athletica
P/E Ratio Insights for Lululemon Athletica
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 22, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jenny Harrington Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Stephen WeissMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.