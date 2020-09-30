'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington recommended Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) as a buy. It is one of her long term holdings.

Stephen Weiss likes Visa Inc (NYSE: V). He thinks it should do well going forward.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU). He agrees with Bank of America's $390 price target for the stock.

Jon Najarian bought Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) during the show on Wednesday.