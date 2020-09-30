'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Starbucks And Goldman Sachs

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," traders spoke about upgrades of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS).

Joe Terranova owns Starbucks, but he is skeptical about the upgrade. He thinks the stock is fairly valued and it should be trading somewhere between $85 and $90. The company needs to improve margins and that would require an all-clear on the virus, explained Terranova. He wouldn't chase the stock.

Jon Najarian would sell the $90 strike calls in Starbucks. He thinks the right way to trade the stock is to buy it at $80 and sell it at $90.

Terranova also owns Goldman Sachs. He expects to see an upside surprise for the stock because of the strength in the investment banking and trading revenue.