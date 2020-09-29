'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 29

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal recommended Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) as a buy on the news that it's buying the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal.

Stephanie Link wants to buy Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) as Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock on Tuesday.

Kevin O'Leary is a buyer of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

Josh Brown is bullish on Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD).