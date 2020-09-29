'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 29
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal recommended Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) as a buy on the news that it's buying the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal.
Stephanie Link wants to buy Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) as Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock on Tuesday.
Kevin O'Leary is a buyer of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).
Josh Brown is bullish on Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD).
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Josh Brown Kevin O'Leary Stephanie LinkMedia