'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On AT&T, Coca-Cola
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Tim Seymour said that AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) has been a real underperformer in the post-COVID-19 rally. He has a long position in the name and he would stay long because of its high dividend yield.
Mike Khouw would be a buyer of AT&T because the dividend has proven to be covered. He owns the stock and he thinks that it is currently at a price level where the risk-reward is a lot more favorable.
Guy Adami thinks that Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) could rally to $49. He would stay with the stock.
Khouw said that Coca-Cola is not a growth stock, but it is probably a safe one. He thinks that the stock has been reasonably constructive and its dividend is supportive.
