'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Uber, Disney And Lowe's

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tiffany McGhee said she wouldn't sell a long position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER). She loves the news that it got its license back in London and she sees it as a tech delivery company.

Pete Najarian owned Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares for many years, but he decided recently to switch to options because the stock got a little bit ahead of itself. He feels more comfortable owning calls and he might consider getting back in the stock in the early parts of the next year.

Najarian said both Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) are great stocks and you can own either of them. He would choose the one with a lower P/E. Lowe's management has absolutely turned the corner, thinks Najarian.