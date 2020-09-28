'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 28

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he saw some call buying in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) during the show. He followed the trade and bought calls in United Airlines.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE).

Bryn Talkington wants to buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in anticipation of Ant Group's IPO.

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) reports earnings on Tuesday and Tiffany McGhee expects good things.