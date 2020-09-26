Barron's Picks And Pans: Peloton, Truist, Western Digital And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story offers roundtable picks for the health care revolution.

Other featured articles discuss who could benefit from a conservative Supreme Court and how to find reliable dividend stocks in emerging markets.

Also, the prospects for a recently merged regional bank stock, a pair of restructuring companies, a pandemic winner and more.

Cover story "The Pandemic Speeds Up the Health-Care Revolution" by Lauren R. Rublin offers Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and other Barron's roundtable expert picks for the most promising developments and best investment bets in the sector.

Daren Fonda's "A Right-Leaning Supreme Court Will Tackle Some Big Business Cases" suggests that a more conservative court may cut back regulation. Is that good news for likes of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)?

In "Herbalife Faces a Fresh Legal Hurdle," Bill Alpert discusses how a lawsuit that has gathered steam targets 44 of the top distributors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF). What's next for this Los Angeles-based multilevel marketing company?

See why North Carolina-based Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC) could enjoy the fruits of its merger and deliver hefty upside in coming years, according to "Deal Synergies Should Lift This Southern Bank" by Lawrence C. Strauss.

In Al Root's "Fortive Is Spinning Off a Business. It's Time to Buy the Stock," find out why Barron's believes breaking up is what industrial technology conglomerate Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) needs to get out of a rut.

See also: Analyst: Here's Where The S&P 500 Could Be In 20 Years

"How to Find Dividends in Emerging Market Stocks" by Lawrence C. Strauss makes a case for emerging markets as a place for investors to find reliable and growing dividend stocks. Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) worth a look now?

A Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) reorganization could be the prelude to a separation of its disk drive and flash memory businesses. So says Eric J. Savitz's "Western Digital Could Be Worth a Whole Lot More." Would that unlock significant shareholder value?

In "Why Rival Bike Peddlers Are a Plus for Peloton," Connor Smith reveals all the things Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) has going for it and why investors have been willing to award the exercise equipment maker's stock a nosebleed multiple.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Wealth managers who embrace ESG investing

Short sellers who aim to "oust bad actors"

The bright side of the market's bad week

Why credit tightening matters for the economic recovery

How to invest for election chaos

How to recognize zombie companies

Milton Friedman 50 years later

The future of travel

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.