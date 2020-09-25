'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Uber, Costco And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said that he owns calls in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) ahead of the election. He continues to see a pretty good speculation in the upside calls and nothing on the downside puts.

Kourtney Gibson has a long position in Uber for the long term. She likes what the management has done and she is optimistic about prospects for the economy.

Stephen Weiss said he wouldn't trade Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) for the COVID-19 vaccine. He has a long position in Moderna because of its new technology. Besides the COVID-19 vaccine, it has a pipeline of 23 other potential drugs on the same technology that would make it probably the most valuable biotech company in the world, said Weiss.

Shannon Saccocia advised a viewer to hold Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST). She owns the stock and she loves the company. She said that sales were strong in non-essentials, which have a higher margin.

Jenny Harrington believes Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is attractive. The stock is in a free fall because Cisco's networks are largely in office and during the March a lot of companies pivoted away from the office networking towards cloud networking, explained Harrington.