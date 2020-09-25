'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 25: Target, PepsiCo And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kourtney Gibson said there are real opportunities in the financials. She likes Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE: BAM).
Jenny Harrington is a buyer of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG).
Shannon Saccocia wants to buy PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) because it has been underinvested in.
Stephen Weiss thinks XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) is a buy.
Jon Najarian bought Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) on Friday on unusual options activity.
