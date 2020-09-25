Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 25: Target, PepsiCo And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2020 4:36pm   Comments
Share:
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 25: Target, PepsiCo And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kourtney Gibson said there are real opportunities in the financials. She likes Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE: BAM).

Jenny Harrington is a buyer of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG).

Shannon Saccocia wants to buy PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) because it has been underinvested in.

Stephen Weiss thinks XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) is a buy.

Jon Najarian bought Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) on Friday on unusual options activity.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAM + C)

Churchill Capital Launches Fifth SPAC
With The Fed On Deck, Investors Cheer FedEx Earnings, But Boeing Loses Altitude
An Apple For Powell: Fed Meeting, Cupertino Event Could Dominate Today's Action
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Why Citigroup's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
'Fast Money Halftime Report Picks' For September 10
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jenny Harrington Jon Najarian Kourtney Gibson Shannon Saccocia Stephen WeissMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.