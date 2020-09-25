Cramer Gives His Opinion On BioXcel, Schrodinger And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) has all the great buzz words. It's biopharma and artificial intelligence. Cramer is willing to bless it as a spec.

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) is just not a great company, said Cramer. He doesn't like the stock.

Instead of Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: DADA), Cramer would buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA).

Cramer is not a buyer of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA). He explained that people think that estimates are too high and the stock will probably trade lower. He added that it is very expensive to run a hospital right now and there has been a lot of turmoil because of the pandemic.

Cramer doesn't want to own ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT). He doesn't like it and he thinks it is not run very well.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) is the best contact call center and Cramer can't believe that it hasn't been taken over by someone.