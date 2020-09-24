Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Slack, CBS And Alibaba

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 4:06pm   Comments
Josh Brown revealed on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" he no longer owns Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK). He has been in a position for a while and it has been one of the worst-performing software names in the whole market. He sees the trade as a mistake, but he likes the company and the product. He has no plans to re-buy it now.

Jim Lebenthal thinks ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) is going to be in the high $30s by the end of the year, just on the basis of its streaming business alone. He advised a viewer who bought the stock in May and has a huge gain, to trim position a bit. Lebenthal is long and he is not selling.

Karen Firestone likes Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). She said it's a dominant e-commerce player in China.
 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Josh Brown Karen Firestone

