'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Slack, CBS And Alibaba

Josh Brown revealed on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" he no longer owns Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK). He has been in a position for a while and it has been one of the worst-performing software names in the whole market. He sees the trade as a mistake, but he likes the company and the product. He has no plans to re-buy it now.

Jim Lebenthal thinks ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) is going to be in the high $30s by the end of the year, just on the basis of its streaming business alone. He advised a viewer who bought the stock in May and has a huge gain, to trim position a bit. Lebenthal is long and he is not selling.

Karen Firestone likes Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). She said it's a dominant e-commerce player in China.

