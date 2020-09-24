Cramer Gives His Opinion On Chewy, Beyond Meat And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is one of those high multiple stocks that is going to come down. At the same time, he likes the business very much. If you want to buy it now, you've got to take some pain, said Cramer.

Cramer would cost average in Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG), but he would do it only if it gets to $63.

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is fine, said Cramer. He likes the yield, but that is all he can say. He is not a buyer of financials.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) is a cyclical that is doing quite well, believes Cramer.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is ridiculously expensive and it is always going to be expensive because it is the future, said Cramer. He would buy some here and he would also buy some lower.

Cramer likes Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG). He thinks it's doing very well and he would be a buyer if it gets below $10.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is the cheapest in the auto sector, believes Cramer. He likes the whole space and he thinks Magna is okay.