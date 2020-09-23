Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 23: Chipotle, VF Corp And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2020 3:04pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Cramer recommended Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) as a buy because it doesn't need a vaccine to do well.

Karen Firestone wants to buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA).

Stephanie Link thinks VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) is a buy.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS: PAWZ).

