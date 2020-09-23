'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 23: Chipotle, VF Corp And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Cramer recommended Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) as a buy because it doesn't need a vaccine to do well.
Karen Firestone wants to buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA).
Stephanie Link thinks VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) is a buy.
Joe Terranova is a buyer of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS: PAWZ).
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Cramer Joe Terranova Karen Firestone Stephanie LinkMedia Trading Ideas