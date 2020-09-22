Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Amazon And Facebook

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2020 3:12pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," traders spoke about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). Oppenheimer raised its price target for Facebook from $270 to $300 on Tuesday, while Bernstein upgraded Amazon to Outperform.

Stephanie Link revealed that she has been trimming her position in Amazon since about a month ago, although the company reported a flawless quarter. The stock is up a lot and she believes that a lot of good news is already priced in. Amazon declined around 16% in September and if it falls further, she is going to put it on her buy list.

Brenda Vingiello owns Facebook. She thinks the company is going to continue to do well because advertisers can't ignore its large number of users.

