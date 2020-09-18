'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zillow, McDonald's And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he loves D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI). He is bullish on the sector because of low interest rates and demand for homes from people leaving cities.

Stephen Weiss believes Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) is going to continue to work well. There is no inventory in the housing market in suburbs around New York and other areas in the country. He owns the stock and he would ignore valuation.

Shannon Saccocia thinks Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) are both great firms. She sees UnitedHealth as an already vertically integrated leader in the managed care space. It's a little steadier and it has less upside then Anthem. Saccocia explained that Anthem has execution risk, but offers more upside potential.

Degas Wright prefers McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) over Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) in the long term. He thinks both companies are good.