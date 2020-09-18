'Halftime Report' Traders Discuss Oppenheimer's Downgrade Of Home Depot And Lowe's

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," traders spoke about Oppenheimer's downgrade of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW).

Shannon Saccocia owns Home Depot, but she thinks this is a pretty good short-term call. From the longer-term perspective, both stocks are great buys and she would use the weakness to buy more.

Stephen Weiss prefers Lowe's over Home Depot. He owns Lowe's and he expects to see some weakness over the next few weeks. He is going to stay in the stock.

Degas Wright owns Home Depot and he likes it because of its profitability and valuation. He sees it as undervalued so it's definitely a hold in his portfolio and he prefers it over Lowe's.