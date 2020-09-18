Market Overview

Cramer Advises Viewers On Peloton, Vale And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2020 9:01am   Comments
Cramer Advises Viewers On Peloton, Vale And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is the fastest-growing growth utility. If you want a growth utility that is the one.

Cramer likes Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), but it has runway up too high. He thinks it could trade even higher, but he doesn't like the risk-reward.

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) is a little bit spec, believes Cramer. The diagnostics is incredibly hot right now, but Cramer prefers old-fashioned diagnostics like Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO).

Cramer is not a buyer of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC).

He is also not a buyer of Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) because he doesn't like the credit market right now.

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) is pretty good, said Cramer.

The market currently doesn't like the defensive stocks like Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX), said Cramer. He can't pound the table right now.

Cramer can't recommend Vale SA (NYSE: VALE). He has better stocks in the space.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is the kind of the multiple-to-sales stock that is going to get hurt by the flood of the IPOs, said Cramer.

