'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Danaher, Uber And IBM

Michael Farr said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that he owns Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) and he's going to continue to hold the stock. He added that the company is well managed, but it's not cheap at 32 times next year's estimates. Farr likes it long term, but he could trim at some point in the future.

Josh Brown thinks that Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is the ultimate reopening play. It needs the reopening and it will respond incredibly when it happens, explained Brown. He expects the stock to break out above $40 and goes straight to $50. He owns the stock and he is sticking with it.

Pete Najarian said that IBM (NYSE: IBM) is well worth owning. It has a 5% dividend yield and Najarian would also sell calls against the long stock position.