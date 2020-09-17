'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 17

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington recommended Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) as a buy. She said that the share price is not currently reflecting stability in crude oil prices and it has a 6.6% sustainable dividend yield.

Michael Farr said he continues to like Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) because it is going to benefit from the infrastructure bill and it is not expensive at 15 times earnings.

Josh Brown is bullish on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).

Pete Najarian wants to buy Vale SA (NYSE: VALE). He thinks that the material space is going to explode to the upside.