'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 16
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young suggested that investors should consider buying iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (AMEX: EZU).
Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK). He said that it is breaking out and now is the time to get on it.
Joe Terranova bought Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) Wednesday morning.
