'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 16

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2020 6:17pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young suggested that investors should consider buying iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (AMEX: EZU).

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK). He said that it is breaking out and now is the time to get on it.

Joe Terranova bought Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) Wednesday morning.

