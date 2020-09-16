'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 16

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young suggested that investors should consider buying iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (AMEX: EZU).

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK). He said that it is breaking out and now is the time to get on it.

Joe Terranova bought Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) Wednesday morning.