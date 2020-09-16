Market Overview

'Trading Nation' Traders Discuss KeyBanc's Bullish Call On Match Group And Facebook

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2020 7:50am   Comments
On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon of Ascent Wealth Partners and Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global shared their views on KeyBanc's bullish call on the digital media and internet stocks.

Gordon likes Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) in the space. It's the leader in online dating and the stock benefits from the stay-at-home situation. Ascent Wealth Partners holds the stock in its strategy portfolio.

See Also: 14 Popular Tech Stocks With Room To Run

It also owns Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), which is one of Gordon's favorites in the sector. He sees a support for the stock at $265 and he suggested that traders who don't own it, should pick it up at that price level. Gordon thinks the buying is not over for the sector and it's not too late to get in.

Sanchez believes a lot of good news is already priced in and the whole segment is overvalued. She would not buy at the current price level, especially since there are questions about stimulus. Sanchez said that KeyBanc is behind the curve with this call, because the whole move is already priced in.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

