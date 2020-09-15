'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 15: Lam Research, Applied Materials And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tiffany McGhee recommended a long position in Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE: VVNT).

Pete Najarian thinks Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is going higher. He noticed unusual options activity in the name.

Stephanie Link likes Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX). She said the stock has lagged year to date.

Josh Brown is a buyer of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). He believes the stock is going towards $100.