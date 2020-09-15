Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 15: Lam Research, Applied Materials And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2020 7:33pm   Comments
Share:
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 15: Lam Research, Applied Materials And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tiffany McGhee recommended a long position in Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE: VVNT).

Pete Najarian thinks Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is going higher. He noticed unusual options activity in the name.

Stephanie Link likes Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX). She said the stock has lagged year to date.

Josh Brown is a buyer of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). He believes the stock is going towards $100.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + LRCX)

Why Applied Materials Is Trading Higher Today
Cramer Advises Viewers On Applied Materials, Blackstone And More
P/E Ratio Insights for Applied Materials
Analyzing Applied Materials's Unusual Options Activity
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Lam Research
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Josh Brown Pete Najarian Stephanie Link Tiffany McGheeMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.