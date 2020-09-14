'Halftime Report' Traders Discuss Goldman's Call On MGM

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to Sell on a slower recovery in Las Vegas.

Najarian doesn't agree with the call. He thinks the company is still a significant player in the space as it has a good exposure all over the globe, including online. Although the stock hasn't performed well so far, Najarian wouldn't be a seller at the current price level.

See Also: Why Goldman Sachs Is Sidelined On Caesars Entertainment, Bearish On MGM Resorts

Joe Terranova is not a buyer of MGM Resorts because its casinos are in the wrong destinations domestically. Additionally, it owns only 15% of its digital presence.

The right stock to buy in the space is Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN), believes Terranova. It's launching an online betting app soon and it has a distinctive marketing advantage.