'Halftime Report' Traders Discuss Goldman's Call On MGM
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to Sell on a slower recovery in Las Vegas.
Najarian doesn't agree with the call. He thinks the company is still a significant player in the space as it has a good exposure all over the globe, including online. Although the stock hasn't performed well so far, Najarian wouldn't be a seller at the current price level.
See Also: Why Goldman Sachs Is Sidelined On Caesars Entertainment, Bearish On MGM Resorts
Joe Terranova is not a buyer of MGM Resorts because its casinos are in the wrong destinations domestically. Additionally, it owns only 15% of its digital presence.
The right stock to buy in the space is Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN), believes Terranova. It's launching an online betting app soon and it has a distinctive marketing advantage.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon NajarianMedia