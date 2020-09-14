Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 14: Booking, ViacomCBS And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 4:12pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Brenda Vingiello said Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) is well positioned to benefit from, what she feels, is going to be a huge pick up in leisure travel.

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC).

Jon Najarian wants to buy Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

Joe Terranova believes Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) is going to go well over $200.

Rob Sechan thinks Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI) is going to trade higher.

A Look Into Booking's Price Over Earnings
