'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 14: Booking, ViacomCBS And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Brenda Vingiello said Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) is well positioned to benefit from, what she feels, is going to be a huge pick up in leisure travel.
Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC).
Jon Najarian wants to buy Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).
Joe Terranova believes Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) is going to go well over $200.
Rob Sechan thinks Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI) is going to trade higher.
