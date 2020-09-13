Cramer Advises Viewers On Applied Materials, Blackstone And More

According to Jim Cramer, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a really great company and its business is okay, but he likes Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) better.

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" this past Friday, Cramer said he would rather be in the semiconductor stocks — like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) — instead of the semiconductor equipment stocks.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a direct seller and Cramer doesn't comment on the direct seller companies.

Cramer likes GoodRX, which is coming public soon. He is not a buyer of OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ: OPRX).

It's the right time to be in Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX). He likes the stock and he thinks the company has terrific managers.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) had too big of a run so Cramer has to say no at these levels.

Cramer has never made money in the mattress and bedding business so he is not a buyer of Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL).

Investing in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) stock is a great thing, said Cramer.