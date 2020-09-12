'Fast Money' Picks For September 14

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Jeff Mills revealed he expects a rally in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB). The ETF is down 10% from the July highs and it is back to its 2015 highs, which is also its upward sloping 200-day moving average.

Delano Saporu is a buyer of the dip in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Steve Grasso would buy Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) and sell Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) against it.

Tim Seymour wants to buy Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE).