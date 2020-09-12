Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money' Picks For September 14

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2020 2:15pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Jeff Mills revealed he expects a rally in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB). The ETF is down 10% from the July highs and it is back to its 2015 highs, which is also its upward sloping 200-day moving average.

Delano Saporu is a buyer of the dip in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Steve Grasso would buy Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) and sell Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) against it.

Tim Seymour wants to buy Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE).

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readout From Galapagos, Intersect ENT Strikes Distribution Deal, Sol Gel's Regulatory Filing Accepted For Review
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline, Sarepta Flags Potential Delay In Gene Therapy Trial
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Pauses Coronavirus Vaccine Study, Trillium To Get $25M Pfizer Investment
As Political Pressure Mounts, COVID-19 Vaccine Developers Pledge To Put Safety First
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Mallinckrodt FDA Decision, Conference Presentations
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie In-licenses I-Mab's Cancer Drug, Savara Pulls The Plug On Cystic Fibrosis Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Delano Saporu Fast Money Fast Money Final Trade Jeff Mills Steve Grasso Tim SeymourMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.