'Fast Money' Picks For September 14
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Jeff Mills revealed he expects a rally in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB). The ETF is down 10% from the July highs and it is back to its 2015 highs, which is also its upward sloping 200-day moving average.
Delano Saporu is a buyer of the dip in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).
Steve Grasso would buy Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) and sell Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) against it.
Tim Seymour wants to buy Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE).
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Delano Saporu Fast Money Fast Money Final Trade Jeff Mills Steve Grasso Tim SeymourMedia