Barron's Picks And Pans: Amazon, Crocs, GM, Microsoft And More

Andrew Bary and Avi Salzman's "Retail Investors Are Fueling the Nasdaq's Wild Ride" points out how heavy buying of call options on stocks like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) are having a big impact.

In "The Pandemic Helped Crocs Kickstart Growth. Why the Stock Could Double," Teresa Rivas shows how Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is capitalizing on its renewed popularity with more styles, clever marketing and a growing e-commerce effort.

See why Barron's believes Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) has a good opportunity to change the trajectory of its stock performance in "Animal Spirits for Elanco? Pet-Care Company's Stock Is Well Positioned for Gains" by Lawrence C. Strauss.

In Debbie Carlson's "This $7B Fund Is Holding On to Disney and Alphabet Stock," see why these mutual fund managers who buy stocks with attractive valuations and hold them for at least five years like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) now.

"Microsoft's Latest Xbox Could Be a Game Changer" by Max A. Cherney points out the ways that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is hoping to spread some of its subscription magic across videogames.

It was clear what Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) got by partnering with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), but the Detroit automaker got something even more important. So says Al Root's "General Motors' Deal With Nikola Could Double Its Stock Price."

In "It's a Good Time to Trade Amazon Options," Steven M. Sears discusses why long-term investors should look at the recent market weakness as a chance to retool their portfolios, starting with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Also in this week's Barron's: