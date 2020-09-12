'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 11

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Degas Wright recommended Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) as a buy.

Shannon Saccocia sees growth potential in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM), especially with the infrastructure package next year.

Joe Terranova wants to buy Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR). He explained the self storage is the fastest in the economic recovery.

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU). He believes the stock is trading lower because there is a big holder out there who is liquidating the stock.

Pete Najarian also likes Lululemon. He noticed the traders are buying calls in the name. He already owns the stock and he decided to follow the trade and buy calls.