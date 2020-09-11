Cramer Gives His Opinion On ON Semiconductor, FireEye And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) is not a bad company. He would rather own Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), which is, in his opinion, the best 5G play. Besides Marvell, he also likes Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS). He would take profits in ON Semiconductor.

Cramer doesn't see a potential merger or acquisition for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE). He named Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD), Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) and Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) as better picks in the sector.

People didn't like Bigcommerce Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BIGC) quarter, said Cramer. He would like to invite the management to the show, to discuss the issues, before he makes the decision.