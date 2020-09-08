Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On AbbVie, JPMorgan And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2020 5:18pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she likes AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV). The stock trades at 30% discount to its peers, it has a great immunology franchise and it has synergies from the Allergan purchase. With a yield of 5.2%, she thinks it's a great quality stock for the long term.

Josh Brown owns Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) and he is looking for more opportunities to buy it into the mid-$20s. He believes the company is going to be very profitable over the next couple of years, given how low energy prices are and how elevated both gold and copper have become.

Jon Najarian said he would buy JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) on dips.

Sarat Sethi still likes Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW). He would be a buyer on a pullback.

