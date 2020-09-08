Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Deutsche Bank's Disney Call

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2020 6:02pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Sarat Sethi said he agrees with Deutsche Bank's upgrade of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

The bank upgraded Disney to Buy and raised the price target for the stock to $163.

See Also: What Disney Investors Need To Know About #BoycottMulan

Sethi owns the stock and he planning to hold it. He would even add for the new accounts at these levels. He thinks Disney's direct-to-consumer business is really executing and it is doing well. The company is now valued more as a content company, in terms of what it has in its production and library.

Stephanie Link sold the stock in February and she doesn't have any regrets. Her issue with Disney is it has to spend a ton of money on Disney+ and there is also a lot of concern about sports. The parks are also at minimum capacity. She feels at this valuation, the stock has already priced in a lot of good news. She owns a lot of re-open stocks, so she didn't buy Disney.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

