'Halftime Report' Share Their Thoughts On Zoetis, General Motors And Trex

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she likes Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) very much. She thinks it's the best in class and she sees it as the number one animal health company.

Jim Lebenthal said the auto sales are picking up in the U.S. and within the light vehicles, pick up trucks are also picking up. This is good for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), which also has a possibility to spin off the electric vehicle division and unlock tremendous value, explained Lebenthal.

Shannon Saccocia bought Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) in June last year. She said there might be a little bit of a pullback in the home improvement stocks as the re-opening trade moves forward, but she expects to see continued growth in the sector.