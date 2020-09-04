Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 4: Stryker, PPG And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2020 3:37pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia revealed she is bullish on Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK).

Jim Lebenthal said Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) looks like it wants to set a new 52-week high. He believes it's worth watching for a break out.

Jon Najarian is a buyer of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS). He thinks it's going to be a big beneficiary of the 5G iPhone 12.

Stephanie Link likes PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG). She believes the company reported a great quarter and it has a strong free cash flow.

