'Halftime Report' Traders Discuss Deutsche Bank's Bullish Call On JPMorgan And Bank Of America

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," traders spoke about Deutsche Bank's upgrade of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC).

Josh Brown owns JPMorgan and he is in it as a total return play, almost looking at it like a bond. He said it has a very high yield, a decent buyback and not a ton of earnings volatility. He feels like it's Groundhog's Day because every 90 days an analyst comes out and says that now is the time to buy the bank stocks. Brown thinks they can do well from here, but he doesn't see them as the market-leading stocks.

Rob Sechan said financials make around 18% of the Russell 1000 index. If the rotation happens, they're going to beneficiaries. A lot of headwinds are still in place, but you don't need performance for the rotation to take place, said Sechan.

Jenny Harrington prefers mid-size and regional banks because she can control more and have more heavy mortgage exposure. She thinks the banks in general are a good place to be and she prefers them over the tech stocks with no earnings.