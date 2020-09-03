Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 3: Lamar, Crowdstrike And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2020 4:36pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington recommended a long position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR).

Rob Sechan is a buyer of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI).

Jason Snipe sees upside potential in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX). The company has just secured a huge investment from Blackstone last week.

Josh Brown wants to buy Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD).

