'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On DraftKings, Beyond Meat And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he likes the action in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). He has owned the stock since just after the IPO and he thinks there is still plenty of upside. It's a huge acquisition to have Michael Jordan as a board member, said Najarian.

Joe Terranova thinks that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) are very strong companies, both technically and fundamentally. He would rather own Abbott Laboratories because he is very comfortable with the management. Terranova has a long position in Abbott Laboratories.

Stephen Weiss bought Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) on the weakness after the earnings report. He thinks that there was no reason for the sell off.

Liz Young is optimistic about Europe, but more on the European consumers than on the European financials.

Tiffany McGhee thinks that it might be the right time to buy Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), after the recent dip.

Najarian said it's still too dangerous to buy Macy's Inc (NYSE: M). He would stay away from this name.