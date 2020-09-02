'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 2: Coca-Cola, XPO And more
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said that Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) has plenty of room to the upside. He owns the stock and he is staying with it.
Pete Najarian noticed some call options buying in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). He owns the stock for a long time.
Stephen Weiss said that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) is ready to push through resistance and get to new highs.
Liz Young wants to buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSE: RSP) on the idea that the rally keeps broadening out to cyclicals and smaller caps.
Tiffany McGhee is a buyer of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM).
