'Fast Money' Traders Give Their Opinion On AT&T

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Bonawyn Eison said AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) has been dead money for quite some time and it hasn't really participated in the rally. He doesn't like its business model and he wants to see a consistent structured plan. He doesn't want to touch the stock.

Guy Adami said AT&T has balance sheet problems and it is getting its clock cleaned by T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS). He is concerned because the stock can't get over $30 in a strong market.

Dan Nathan agrees that the company has balance sheet problems and that is why it's selling DirecTV. If it manages to pay off debt with the sale, the management can focus on the integration of the Time Warner content with its delivery mechanism. Nathan believes the stock is a pretty decent value play and he sees it trading to $40.