'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On American Tower Corp

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Guy Adami said that American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) has been a right play. It had a pullback and he would stay with it. He thinks it's a bit expensive, valuation wise, but he would hold it for the long term.

Bonawyn Eison thinks the stock has been challenged and he doesn't like how it's trading. He would wait for a pullback, add to the position and hold it for the long-term.

Dan Nathan believes American Tower Corp is the right way to play 5G. It's not a cheap stock and the growth is not over the top, but it's a good thematic play, if you think there is going to be a big 5G upgrade cycle over the next year.