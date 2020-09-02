'Fast Money' Traders Weigh In On Sony

Bonawyn Eison said on CNBC's "Fast Money" that Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) had a tremendous run and it tested $85 a couple of times. He advised a viewer with a long position in the name to sell the $85 strike calls to lower his cost basis.

Guy Adami thinks Sony has lost its way for a long time and it has gotten it back, but it might be time to close the position. He would rather own Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Dan Nathan looked at Sony's chart and he sees a beautiful uptrend. He also noticed two 30% pullbacks in the last three years so it might be possible to buy the stock lower. Until something changes fundamentally, Nathan would keep buying pullbacks in the name.