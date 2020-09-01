'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 1: Camping World, Nike And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is going to challenge old highs. He has a long position in the name.

Pete Najarian is a buyer of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH). He explained that the CEO, Marcus Lemonis, has been buying the stock every day, since August 10.

Stephanie Link likes Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).

Jim Lebenthal thinks that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is a buy. It's a 5G leader with a PEG ratio of below 1.