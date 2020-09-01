Market Overview

Carter Worth Shares His Latest Catch-Up Trades: Caterpillar, Starbucks And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2020 12:23pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Carter Worth said that the S&P 500 is making all-time highs and yet 50% of the index has made no progress in two years. He singled 3 stocks that have some potential to catch up with the S&P 500.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is 15% off its highs, but it's threatening to break above its downtrend line. Worth believes it's going to break above that line and continue to trade higher.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) peaked more than two years ago. It's also trading close to its trend line and Worth thinks it's going higher.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) is down the most. It peaked in January 2018 and it is now trading 49% off its highs. It has moved dramatically off its lows and it's showing the potential to break trend to the upside.

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Fast MoneyMedia Trading Ideas

