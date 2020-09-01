'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Datadog

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Carter Worth and Bonawyn Eison spoke about Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG).

Eison advised a viewer, who bought the stock at low $30s and added at $60, to take some off the table. He explained that this doesn't have anything to do with picking tops and bottoms. It's all about exercising prudent risk management. Eison believes that the stock could continue to trend higher.

Worth is concerned because the stock gapped lower after earnings in August, on a heavy volume. He thinks it would be wise to take profits and move on from this stock.