'Fast Money' Picks For August 31
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Bonawyn Eison said that financials might catch a bid. He would cautiously buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).
Jeff Mills would buy dips in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI). He thinks the valuation is still good.
Brian Kelly would sell Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF).
Steve Grasso thinks Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is going much higher.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison Brian Kelly CNBC Fast Money Final Trade Jeff Mills Steve GrassoMedia Trading Ideas