'Fast Money' Picks For August 31

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2020 8:33am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Bonawyn Eison said that financials might catch a bid. He would cautiously buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).

Jeff Mills would buy dips in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI). He thinks the valuation is still good.

Brian Kelly would sell Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF).

Steve Grasso thinks Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is going much higher.

 

Bonawyn Eison Brian Kelly CNBC Fast Money Final Trade Jeff Mills Steve Grasso

