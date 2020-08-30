'Fast Money' Picks For August 31

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Bonawyn Eison said that financials might catch a bid. He would cautiously buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).

Jeff Mills would buy dips in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI). He thinks the valuation is still good.

Brian Kelly would sell Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF).

Steve Grasso thinks Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is going much higher.