Stephen Weiss Weighs In On Chewy

Stephen Weiss spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," about Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY). Wells Fargo increased its price target to $70 on Friday, noting that the pet product space is in a growth mode. The analyst also sees it as an economically resilient market.

Weiss said Chewy is one of the stocks he missed. He believes it's not cheap at all and he would wait for a pull back to buy the stock. He thinks the business is phenomenal.