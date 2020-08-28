'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Boeing, Disney And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said he is staying long Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). He thinks it has a bright future because all of the disaster is priced in for the commercial aerospace segment. He sees the company as a great defense business with a call option on the commercial aerospace segment.

Stephen Weiss said the guys at Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP) are unbelievable. He thinks the stock is going higher.

Jon Najarian would hold on to Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). The stock got downgraded on Friday, but Najarian does not believe in the thesis. The more football we have, the more you are going to see Draftkings doing well, said Najarian. He believes the stock is going higher.

Anastasia Amoroso said she is looking at earnings growth rate and revisions of earnings growth rate when she is evaluating stocks.

Jim Lebenthal thinks Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is a hybrid stock now. You've got the streaming business, which is going to get better if the pandemic gets worse and there are the theme park and studios segments, which should do well in case the pandemic gets better.

Weiss bought more of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) after the earnings. He thinks the earnings report was phenomenal and the guidance was great. He expects the stock to recover to where it was before the earnings.