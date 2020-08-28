'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 28: GM, Cracker Barrel And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Anastasia Amoroso recommended a long position in SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE: XBI).
Jim Lebenthal wants to buy General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).
Stephen Weiss said he owns U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS).
Jon Najarian is a buyer of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL).
