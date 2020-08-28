Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 28: GM, Cracker Barrel And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2020 4:13pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Anastasia Amoroso recommended a long position in SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE: XBI).

Jim Lebenthal wants to buy General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Stephen Weiss said he owns U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS).

Jon Najarian is a buyer of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL).

