Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Generac, Cisco And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" it's still not too late to buy Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC). The power grid is failing so badly in the U.S. and Generac is the answer, explained Cramer.

Cramer is not a buyer of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET). He thinks its balance sheet is from hell.

Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) is a good steady business, said Cramer. He likes the stock.

Cramer would give more time to Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC). He would not sell it.

A long position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is fine, thinks Cramer. He added that it is not its moment, but it has a good yield and a good balance sheet.