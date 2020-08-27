'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Payment Space

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," traders spoke about the payment space on the news that Mizuho released a bullish call on Visa Inc (NYSE: V), Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).

Karen Firestone owns Paypal and Visa. She has over 10% of her portfolio in these names so she is not interested in the other stocks in the space.

She said that 85% of payments in the world are still made by cash or check and she believes that pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital payments and alternative payments. Firestone expects Visa to grow earnings in a mid-teen range and Paypal at more than 20%.

Jim Lebenthal has Visa on his list, but he is still not buying. He sees some short-term risks to consumption and he believes that economic statistics are going to start to come in disappointing. He would not be surprised to see a pullback of 5% in Visa. He would be a buyer below $200.

