'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Amazon, Abbott Labs And More
Jim Lebenthal said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that investors should not feel they have to be fully invested with the stock market at the all-time highs. He would hold 10% to 15% on the sidelines. He is not expecting a market crash, but in case of a correction, he wants to have some buying power.
Stephen Weiss owns Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and he thinks it keeps going higher.
Karen Firestone sees more upside potential for Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX).
Richard Saperstein likes Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), but he would wait for a pullback to buy the stock.
